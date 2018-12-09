in flowers 9. December 2018Photographyberlin, birthday, flowers, friedrichshain, low key, reflection, self, sony 50mm f1.8, sony a7 iii, urban, windowdothob berlin friedrichshain, 2018 exist strategy – happy birthday to me (click,hear) Share this:Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related