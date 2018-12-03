carl zeiß building in carl-zeiß-street in jena, 2018
*yes, it’s that carl zeiß – ß is the so called ‘scharfes s’ in german orthography and if you want to capitalise it, you’ll have to write a double S – hence ZEISS.
I didn’t know Zeiss was with a Scharfes s. (strangely enough we call that letter ‘Ringel s’ over here in the Netherlands. That’s how I learned it. But for security reasons I looked it up, and that was a wise decision :-) ) One day I’m going to own a Zeiss lens.
Never knew… but the lenses are amazing! :)