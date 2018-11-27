back to hong kong 香港 27. November 2018Photographyarchitecture, e-p5, 香港, graphical, hong kong, m43, signage, street, street photography, traffic, travel, urbandothob but only on my hard drive – all shots: hong kong, 2017, one year ago… more to come (and some already here) Share this:Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
2 comments
Great pictures these are! HK is a very colourful city and your captures make the colours stand out even extra. I was in HK this year and will post some shots later.
What a wonderful set of shots. Thanks for sharing a bonus size blog post of Hong Kong. Inspiring as always. Cheers, Mr C :-)