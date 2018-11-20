korgident

Photography

korgidenta friend of mine – the very talented singer/songwriter jana berwig – is taking part in a photo contest hosted by the respectable company korg and would be very happy about your vote. coincidentally i have made the picture for this contest (the one featured in the collage above) and thus would also be happy about your vote :)

just head over to the korg website and scroll until you find the picture you like best. the contest is still running until November 25th, so take your time.

thanks a lot!

 

2 comments

