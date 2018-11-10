chim chiminey

Photography, , , , , , , , , , ,

PA301835berlin mitte, 2018

if you think you have a faint idea about a song in your ear now, please confirm here!

One comment

  1. I especially like how the big shadow has enough weight to balance all the elements on the right side of the picture plane, and I also like how many pieces there are in this composition.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.