sun on gaz

poznań, poland, 2018
Share this:
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
2 comments
There’s so much to like in this photograph, the composition most of all. But I also love the colors, the “design” of the back wall, including how the lighter band dips down toward the gaz container, and the textures. Beautifully done, Peter.
Wonderful shot. I agree with Linda.