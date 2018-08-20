hear hear 20. August 2018Photographyaudi, blue, classic car, converging lines, e-p5, graphical, light, m.zuiko 12-40mm, m43, parking garage, tübingen, vanishing point, vintagedothob tübingen, 2018 those who think i’m playing a pun on ‘audi’ with the title are correct. Share this:Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
2 comments
Great shot.
Nice shot. My cousine used have this one, nice car tho.