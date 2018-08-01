sous le soleil exactement 1. August 2018Photographylamp post, architecture, urban, graphical, sunny, skyscraper, canada, iphone 7, montrealdothob it’s always nice to see the sun, though :) montreal, canada, 2018 serge gainsbourg – sous le soleil exactement (click,hear) Share this:Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related