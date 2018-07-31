les gouttes canadiennes 31. July 2018Photographym43, bokeh, architecture, urban, window, rain, rain drops, e-p5, m.zuiko 12-40mm, canada, montreal, traffic lightsdothob montreal looks better in the rain than a lot of other cities in the sunshine, canada, 2018 Share this:Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
One comment
rain is always greener on the other side! :D ..ne, im Ernst. Klasse Foto. Durch die dunklen Reflextionen bekommt das Bild eine unheimliche Tiefe, die das ganze trägt. cool