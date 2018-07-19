ich brauch’ tapetenwechsel 19. July 2018Photographyberlin, friedrichshain, graphical, lamp post, poster, ripped off, sony 50mm f1.8, sony a7, urban, wallpaperdothob i need a wallpaper change, berlin friedrichshain, 2018 hildegard knef – ich brauch’ tapetenwechsel (click, hear) Share this:Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
One comment
Hi Peter, Hildegard has a very deep voice! Perfect song for your photo. I was just reading about Hildegard Von Bingen earlier today, funnily enough. It isn’t a name an English speaker comes across very often. It must be a very old name. Great that it is still in use.