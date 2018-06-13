in the neighbourhood 13. June 2018Photographyarchitecture, shadow, graphical, niederrhein, bricks, diagonal, sony 85mm f1.8, sony a7 iii, ascending linedothob …of my parents – niederrhein, 2018 tom waits – in the neighborhood (click, hear) Share this:Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related