repeated exhibitionism

the friendly people of Goldschmiede Kohlbecher (a big shout-out to Linda and Boris!) were so nice to invite me for a reprise of my container love exhibition from last year.
i cheerfully accepted!
there will be a small and cosy vernissage on wednesday, the 23rd of may starting at 18:00 h. you can find the Goldschmiede Kohlbecher at Linienstr. 215, 10119 Berlin right in the center of Mitte-Mitte.
if you are in the area and mood – please join us there. hint: there will be wine :-)
2 comments
How did I miss so many of these? OF COURSE, I love them all!
I wish you all the succes! Great picture by the way.