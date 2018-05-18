repeated exhibitionism

the friendly people of Goldschmiede Kohlbecher (a big shout-out to Linda and Boris!) were so nice to invite me for a reprise of my container love exhibition from last year.

i cheerfully accepted!

there will be a small and cosy vernissage on wednesday, the 23rd of may starting at 18:00 h. you can find the Goldschmiede Kohlbecher at Linienstr. 215, 10119 Berlin right in the center of Mitte-Mitte.

if you are in the area and mood – please join us there. hint: there will be wine :-)