at the dark end of the street 21. April 2018Photographyblack and white, brick walls, e-p5, graphical, lamp post, light, m.zuiko 12-40mm, shadow, the netherlands, venlodothob this time in venlo, the netherlands, 2018 at the dark end of the street – james carr (click, hear)
i love the contrasts and textures here –