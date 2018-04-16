confident weirdness

i saw a red door in berlin spandau, 2018
Share this:
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to email (Opens in new window)
- Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
3 comments
Yep! Great doorpainting; nice green frame..
thanks, Harrie! i liked the motto and the door a lot :-)
Hell yes!