the strange case of the missing shadow 28. March 2018Photographyberlin, birch, e-p5, graphical, m.zuiko 45mm, shadow, tiergarten, tree, urbandothob the rule of thirds performed by two birches and one shadow, berlin tiergarten, 2018
2 comments
There is no “rule” of thirds in photography. It’s only a suggestion, unfortunately followed by to many people. But not really in this case above 😉
Regards, Franz
Aren’t most rules not only suggestions? At least if nobody watches 🙂
Thanks for commenting!
Best,
Peter