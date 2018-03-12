the hardest buttons to button 12. March 2018Photographyberlin, buttons, e-p5, graphical, green, panaleica 25mm, red, schöneberg, trucklostfunzone (dothob) berlin schöneberg kreuzberg (thanks, manfred!), 2018 white stripes – hardest button to button (click,hear) Share this:Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
4 comments
Such a strong graphic design. Great framing!
thanks, Linda! that really was a well designed truck :-)
Belle composition !
merci beaucoup :-)