room with a view 11. March 2018Photographycurtain, Санкт-Петербу́рг, e-p5, graphical, panaleica 25mm, russia, sankt petersburg, snow, window, winterlostfunzone (dothob) a view from the hermitage onto the frozen river neva that is…, sankt petersburg, russia, 2018
5 comments
Schön!
Hartelijk dank, Peter!
Nice! I’d prefer looking at the curtains though than the view outside :)
,,there are always 2 sides
Beautifully lit. I love the purple hues in the blind that flow through into the right hand side window.