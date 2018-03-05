exit stage left

sankt petersburg, russia, 2018
Share this:
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to email (Opens in new window)
- Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
4 comments
This is really great!
thanks a lot :-)
i was quite happy with it, too!
Brilliant.
Love all the lines, the colors, the decisive moment of the pedestrian’s step.
Perfect.
thanks so much, Johnny! much appreciated. saint petersburg really has some great light and colours.