bandages 3. March 2018Photographybandages, Санкт-Петербу́рг, e-p5, graphical, panaleica 25mm, russia, saint petersburg, snow, trees, winterlostfunzone (dothob) sankt petersburg, russia, 2018 hot hot heat – bandages (click, hear) Share this:Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
4 comments
It’s only wood
dancing
a classic tune
yep, i really like the chorus :)
It will never be quiet again in the woooood.
A beautiful photograph!