uncommercial break

we’ve visited our first two* 2018 photography exhibitions this weekend and the second one really excelled: ‘blick verschiebung’ (‘shifting perspectives’) in schloss biesdorf in berlin marzahn.

its central topics are the tectonic shifts that happened on all human levels in eastern germany shortly before but mainly after the fall of the wall. featured are the works of 22 photographers among them some very well known photographers like Arno Fischer, Thomas Zielony or the always wonderful Ulrich Wüst. my personal favourites have been the series by Seiichi Furuya, Ludwig Rauch and Ingeborg Ullrich, though. new names to me, nice!

the exhibition is still running until april 8th and it is absolutely recommended not only because of the really really good photography but also for the nice surroundings of schloss biesdorf which also sports a very nice cafeteria.

schlosspark schloss biesdorf i could not resist windows in doors alexander janetzko – aus der serie ‘streusand’ sven gatter sven gatter a lot of flare nice shadow ulrich wüst – sbahnhof ostkreuz art, too ludwig rauch (et al.) schloss biesdorf

*just in case you wonder what the other exhibition was: the sony world photography awards exhibition in the Willy Brandt Haus in kreuzberg. also a very nice exhibition but clearly second place this weekend :-)