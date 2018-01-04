the ice rink

grefrath, 2017
no, i didn’t skate…
2 comments
Nice ‘scratchy’ effect. I tried ice-skating once: put the hired skates on, trod on the ice, got straight back off, took off the skates and have never tried since :-)
Hah, exactly my story! I tried it on a lake once and only made one step… :-)
Thanks!