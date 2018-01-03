driving home from christmas

in a train somewhere between roosendaal and dordrecht. yesterday.
they say the best camera is the one that’s with you. in this case it was not that simple – the (presumably) best camera was buried in my suitcase, the second best camera was deep in my rucksack… so i tried the third best camera (my mobile phone) and yes, i am quite pleased with the result.
14 comments
i love this shot
thanks a lot, Beth!
You’re right : “the best camera is the one that’s with you”
yeah, even if it’s not the only one ;-)
Yup, cuz the best thing is the photographer . . . Any camera will do 😀 Great shot.
i hesitate to agree completely but indeed i think the most important thing is usually not in front but behind the eyes of the photographer :-)
Very nice! The best way to endure a train trip through the wet and flat and grey Netherlands :-)
haha thanks, and probably yes, but the train ride was in fact the sunniest and driest period of our stay :-)
:-)
I like! Der Körper reist in der Zeit.
… und im Zug :-)
Wow! Your phone camera did it’s best job.
thanks! yes it did fairly well :-)