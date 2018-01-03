driving home from christmas

Photography, , , , , , , ,

IMG_20180102_102200_810-2-Bearbeitet-2

in a train somewhere between roosendaal and dordrecht. yesterday.

they say the best camera is the one that’s with you. in this case it was not that simple – the (presumably) best camera was buried in my suitcase, the second best camera was deep in my rucksack… so i tried the third best camera (my mobile phone) and yes, i am quite pleased with the result.

14 comments

  2. Pingback: driving home from christmas — .documenting.the.obvious | O LADO ESCURO DA LUA

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s