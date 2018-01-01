welcome to retrograd

as the tradition of this blog has it here are some of my favourite pictures from 2017.

this time they come from a variety of places like zürich, paris, den haag, cologne, texel, munich, venice, kassel, duisburg and last and definitely not least hong kong. but most of them are of course from good old berlin. i hope you like what you see! (cont’d below)

a happy new year to all of you friendly followers, following friends and likable likers. it was a pleasure having you!

to a good 2018!

ps: i pondered adding a new twist to this retrospective and i thought i’d share some of my favourite songs that i’ve discovered during the last year with you. i reckoned a spotify playlist might reach at least some of the readers here. it should even work without a spotify account but then you have to endure some advertising between the songs.

have fun!