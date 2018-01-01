welcome to retrograd

as the tradition of this blog has it here are some of my favourite pictures from 2017.
this time they come from a variety of places like zürich, paris, den haag, cologne, texel, munich, venice, kassel, duisburg and last and definitely not least hong kong. but most of them are of course from good old berlin. i hope you like what you see! (cont’d below)
a happy new year to all of you friendly followers, following friends and likable likers. it was a pleasure having you!
to a good 2018!
ps: i pondered adding a new twist to this retrospective and i thought i’d share some of my favourite songs that i’ve discovered during the last year with you. i reckoned a spotify playlist might reach at least some of the readers here. it should even work without a spotify account but then you have to endure some advertising between the songs.
have fun!
6 comments
A very Happy New Year to you!
Happy 2018 –
Love the photo’s =making everyday objects come to life
Happy New Year, Peter ! And my best wishes for 2018 !
A wonderful overview this is, and a warm reminder of the the great pictures you posted last year. I wih you a happy 2018.
amazing collection!! love each photo and when they are put together they look even more striking, if that is possible :) happy new year, Peter, with more such great photos!! :)