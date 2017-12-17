bavarian place

in the heart of berlin…
berlin schöneberg, 2017
Share this:
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to email (Opens in new window)
- Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
2 comments
Besides the composition and colors, I like how you were brave enough to let that white just blast out, Peter.
yes, sometimes i’m a little brave :)
thanks, Linda!