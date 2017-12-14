tribute to a bus 14. December 2017Photographyarchitecture, bus, e-p5, graphical, hong kong, m.zuiko 9-18mm, m43, reflection, skyscraper, urban, yellowlostfunzone (dothob) hong kong, 2017 18th dye – poolhouse blue [from the ‘tribute to a bus’ album] (click,hear) Share this:Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
4 comments
Great image, good music too.
thanks a lot! and cool, you clicked the music link – that’s really rare :-)
i’m glad you liked the song, too. it was a great band. very cool live performances. the singer/guitarist (heike raedeker) has a new band now here in berlin. they are called levent. they are quite good, too.
but i think it’s always worth it
I will check them out. 🙂
Love the capture and the tune!