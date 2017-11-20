leaf on bus 20. November 2017Photographyautumn, berlin, em-1 mkii, fall, graphical, leaf, leaves on vehicles, m.zuiko 12-40mm, m43, vw buslostfunzone (dothob) berlin friedrichshain, 2017 this images concludes my little series of leaves on vehicles – for now :) Share this:Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related