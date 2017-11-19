leaf on duck*

PB040138berlin friedrichshain, 2017

*wtf, where is the duck? let me explain: the car beneath the leaf is a citroën 2cv and this particular car is much better known in germany under the moniker ‘ente’, and ‘ente’ – you guessed it – means ‘duck’.

