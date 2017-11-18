leaf on bike

berlin friedrichshain, 2017
Share this:
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to email (Opens in new window)
- Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
2 comments
Leaves on modes of transport is a nice seasonal twist. I enjoyed both the car and the bike image.
Can we look forward to more in this series? :-)
Have a good weekend, Mr C
haha, thank you! there will be one more indeed. i have a lot of leaves on cars but i thought it would probably be more interesting to do this “leaves on vehicles” mini-series instead :)
have a good weekend yourself!
peter