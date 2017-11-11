ain’t got time to take a fast train 11. November 2017Photographyberlin, urbex, urban, window, sony a7, sony 50mm f1.8, Photography, lost place, glint, ladderlostfunzone (dothob) my baby just showed me a ladder… berlin mitte, 2017 the box tops – the ladder (click, hear) Share this:Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
7 comments
Reblogged this on O LADO ESCURO DA LUA.
Lonely days are gone..
i’m a-goin’ home… :)
So much to like in this post—Including the photograph! Thanks for the link, and your caption.
:) glad you liked it, Linda!
tolles foto! die wohnung tät ich auch gern bewohnen. :-)
jaha, demnächst komplett umgebaut und zum vielfachen preis vermutlich wieder zu haben :)
und lieben dank natürlich!