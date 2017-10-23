﻿into the blue

mitte, berlin, 2016
Share this:
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to email (Opens in new window)
- Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
4 comments
Blue, the color of the Rosa-Luxemburg-Platz 😉
exactly :-)
I notice Elvis got there before you!
Shame to have missed him. His blue suede shoes might have added a nice bit of detail :-)
Love the blue ‘up’ arrows on the steps….
Cheers
Mr C
yes, i guess he got everywhere before me, damn Elvis…
thank you! ;-)
best,
peter