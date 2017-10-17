berlin friedrichshain, 2016
the newspaper in this advertising sign is most probably from bill clinton’s first inauguration day – wednesday, january 20, 1993. the headline says “die welt hofft auf einen wandel” – “the world is hoping for a change”. so not much different from today.
unfortunately the online archive of berliner zeitung only starts in 1994…
4 comments
Oh! politics ;)
always :)
Schön! Auch, oder sogar ins besonderes, das licht und die farben.
vielen dank, Peter! ja, genau deswegen habe ich das bild auch gemacht :)
aber jetzt dachte ich, dass ein paar background-informationen hier vielleicht auch interessant sind.