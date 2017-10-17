old news

Photography, , , , , , , , , ,

DSC06814berlin friedrichshain, 2016

the newspaper in this advertising sign is most probably from bill clinton’s first inauguration day – wednesday, january 20, 1993.  the headline says “die welt hofft auf einen wandel” – “the world is hoping for a change”. so not much different from today. 

unfortunately the online archive of berliner zeitung only starts in 1994…

4 comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s