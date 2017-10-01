if one door closes

this one doesn’t care
berlin mitte, 2017
4 comments
Wunderbares bild!
Fantastic and beautiful colours, Peter !
I almost wrote, “I love the simplicity of this.” Then I kept looking. It’s not a simple image at all. But it’s very clean, precise. Maybe that’s what I love about it, besides the colors and patterns and little imperfect details.
Just aching with emptiness and dead time. Wonderful.