berlin friedrichshain, 2017
Share this:
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to email (Opens in new window)
- Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
5 comments
Oh, I love this.
Me too; and the title as well :)
well seen.
the sublime
hiding in
the mundane.
Sehr schön!
What a joyful photograph! I really like this. Probably clearing off your windshield wasn’t so joyful, though . . .