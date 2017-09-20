yellow on the outside

berlin friedrichshain, 2017
2 comments
Ooooo, this looks like a dumpster! Beautiful colors, and I like how the yellow part is all iffy.
thank you, Linda! :)
yes, that’s indeed a kind of a dumpster. they get used here mainly on construction sites.