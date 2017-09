at neue hakeburg, kleinmachnow bei berlin, 2017

the exhibition ‘ein tag in berlin – 30 jahre danach‘ is making its final steps, too. the finissage will take place on friday, 22nd september 2017, at fotogalerie friedrichshain in berlin. it’s an excellent group exhibition in which i had the great honour to participate. this will (most probably) be your last chance to see it – be there or be square :)