documenting documenta 14

before it’s finally over on september 17th here some impressions from our visit of this year’s documenta 14 in kassel, germany. documenta is one of the world’s major exhibitions of contemporary art and takes place every five years only.

see you there in 2022!

if you have any questions regarding the content of the pictures please just ask in a comment and i’ll get back to you!

  2. Thank you so much Peter for sharing this wonderful art collection! Time flew as always and I am ashamed to say that I just realized I’ve missed the Greek part of Documenta… (:

