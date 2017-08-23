three’s a party

well, i’m taking part in another group exhibition that kicks off next saturday! the fine young men with whom i have the honour of working are Ezequiel Hyon who shows some of his works with the cyanotype process and Nikolas Iturralde Graber showing pieces in abstract calligraphy on different surfaces. i of course will stay true to photography and will show some of my pictures from my loose series about the ostkreuz area in berlin friedrichshain.

the whole thing takes place in the bildersaal of the zukunft am ostkreuz, laskerstrasse 5 in berlin friedrichshain and the opening date of the exhibition not coincidentally coincides with the extraordinary sonne über berlin festival but is actually part of it! a big thank you goes out to the organisers of this fine marvel of a festival for letting us be a part of it.

the exhibition will be running until 8th of october and as far as i know it will be usually open during the opening times of the zukunft am ostkreuz itself.

so drop by, grab a tea and check it out!

* the title ‘zwischen beeilen und verweilen’ can probably be translated as ‘between haste and lingering’