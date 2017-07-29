band aid on blue

berlin mitte, 2017
Share this:
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to email (Opens in new window)
- Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
One comment
This is one of those photographs I enjoy looking at for a long time. Lovely composition. I’m especially enjoying the balance (or is it tension?) between the pipe and the band-aid. And the space between them has a great cubistic look.