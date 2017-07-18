group exhibitionism

double yay! my picture ‘wiwiwinterland’ was chosen to be part of the anniversary exhibition “ein tag in berlin – 30 jahre danach” in the venerable fotogalerie friedrichshain!
i feel very (very!) honoured to be part of this exibition with all these great photographers and i am really looking forward to it.
the vernissage will take place on thursday, 3rd of august, 19:00 h at helsingforser platz 1 in berlin friedrichshain. kitty solaris will even play some songs.
here’s the full announcement on the fotogalerie’s webpage. there’s of course also a facebook event :)
and here’s my picture again – i think it fits the part of the description in the announcement where it says: “[…] and unique snapshots of everyday life in berlin”
wiwiwinterland, rummelsburger bucht, 2017
6 comments
Congratulations! And the picture is wonderful.
Congratulations, Peter! May you have many more such honors.
Well done – and well deserved. One of your best images.
Congratulation!
Well deserved…congratulations!
Congratz!, Peter, great shot! :)