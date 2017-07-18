group exhibitionism

double yay! my picture ‘wiwiwinterland’ was chosen to be part of the anniversary exhibition “ein tag in berlin – 30 jahre danach” in the venerable fotogalerie friedrichshain!

i feel very (very!) honoured to be part of this exibition with all these great photographers and i am really looking forward to it.

the vernissage will take place on thursday, 3rd of august, 19:00 h at helsingforser platz 1 in berlin friedrichshain. kitty solaris will even play some songs.

here’s the full announcement on the fotogalerie’s webpage. there’s of course also a facebook event :)

and here’s my picture again – i think it fits the part of the description in the announcement where it says: “[…] and unique snapshots of everyday life in berlin”

wiwiwinterland, rummelsburger bucht, 2017