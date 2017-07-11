don’t pay the ferry, man! 11. July 2017Photographyferry, street, graphical, texel, ship, almost monchrome, boat, sony a7, sony 50mm f1.8, the netherlands, den helderlostfunzone (dothob) don’t even fix. the price! leaving den helder, the netherlands, 2017 Share this:Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
3 comments
Heading for Texel :-)
Precies 😊
Neutrals. Yum.