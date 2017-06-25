translation help needed 25. June 2017Photographym43, berlin, mitte, urban, urban intervention, panaleica 25mm, fence, e-p5, popelismus verpißmuslostfunzone (dothob) popelism pissoffism? peopleism offpissism? pepulism pissofism? or even bogeyism ofpissism? berlin mitte, 2017 Share this:Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
2 comments
I think it means “Covfefe.”
It was the spirit of Hugo Ball scrawling phonetic poetry