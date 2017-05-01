dyane

DSC00443detail of a citroën dyane found in veere, the netherlands, 2017

  1. Nice picture! Apart from the often extraordinairy shapes and designs of the cars from that era are the colours of them I miss most in the contemperary automototive world. Dull greys and blacks and all modelled in the same windtunnel :-)

