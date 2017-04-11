at the dark end of the street 11. April 2017Photographyberlin, black and white, shadow, clouds, urban, decay, backyard, sony a7, dead end, sony 50mm f1.8lostfunzone (dothob) berlin weißensee, 2017 james carr – the dark end of the street (click, hear) Share this:Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
4 comments
awesome contrasts and shadows!
thank you so much! I am really happy with it, too :)
Oh, so good. A black and white beauty to be sure.
I really love this one. WOW.