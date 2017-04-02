warm leatherette

DSC09557berlin kreuzberg, 2017

the normal – warm leatherette (click, hear)

2 comments

  1. Ah…. The Normal. I remember hearing John Peel play the single when it was first released. He introduced me to lots of interesting music and this single made it into my collection. It was the first Mute record! Who could have known back then what the future and Mute records would bring us…
    It’s a dark record. I’m glad you went with the song title and not the handbrake reference!!!
    Best wishes
    Mr C :-)

