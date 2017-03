berlin friedrichshain, 2017

a big thanks to Daniel from the great friedrichshain contemporary and stadtauge blogs for making me aware of this fantastic piece!

…and if you’re interested in how to use phoenix as a verb don’t hesitate to check this (another fantastic piece btw.) out:

bill callahan – say valley maker (click, hear)

if you know the artist who has done this piece, please let me know and i’ll include it here.