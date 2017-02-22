rediance 22. February 2017Photographyberlin, red, friedrichshain, rummelsburger bucht, boat, sony a7, sony 50mm f1.8, windshield, steamylostfunzone (dothob) a steamy windshield again… this time from a boat, though berlin friedrichshain, 2017 Share this:Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
One comment
This reminds me: this summer in Sydney has been very hot. Often. One day as I walked out of the air-conditioned supermarket into the hot air outside my specs fogged up immediately. There’s been the tiniest nip in the air the past couple of mornings and evenings and I am so relieved.