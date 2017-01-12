wintertime

Photography, , , , , , , , , , , ,

p1113692weltzeituhr am alexanderplatz, berlin mitte, januar 2017

12 comments

      1. you’re awesome, thanks :) definitely must try it, tho I only have an in-built flash… the snow really looks so surreal and crazy this way :)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s