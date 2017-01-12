wintertime

weltzeituhr am alexanderplatz, berlin mitte, januar 2017
12 comments
Wonderful
thanks so much, Beth!
Lots to enjoy in this shot. A highlight for me is the obscured character in the foreground. Plenty to ponder on. Cheers Mr C:-)
Nice!!!
wow, how did you manage to capture the snowflakes this way, so cool!!
Thanks a lot! Flash is your friend when trying to catch snow flakes :-)
you’re awesome, thanks :) definitely must try it, tho I only have an in-built flash… the snow really looks so surreal and crazy this way :)
You’re welcome :-) I’ve made this with the built-in flash, too. So nothing to worry and definitely worth a try!
Nice one Peter! Love it..
Thank you, John! The opportunities to make such a picture seem to get rarer every year.
Wonderful, wonderful shot, Peter!
thank you, thank you, thank you, Richard :)
i am really happy with it, too.